IDF soldiers to benefit in National Appreciation Week

Thousands of Israeli soldiers will benefit from a first-ever national appreciation week.

The appreciation events on Israel Defense Forces bases throughout the country, a new initiative, will run through July 8.

Among the events will be two major performances by popular Israeli artists which could draw as many as 35,000 new recruits and soldiers.

In addition to the music festivals, businesses and companies will offer soldiers significant benefits and discounts on products and services; mobile volunteer units will bring treats to bases throughout the country; and members of some battalions will receive special gifts.

In addition, volunteers will visit injured soldiers in hospitals throughout the country.

The events are sponsored by The international fellowship of Christians and Jews; Friends of the IDF; and UK friends of AWIS, The Association for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers.