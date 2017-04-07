A 35-year-old man was stabbed a short time ago during a brawl in Hasadna street in South Tel Aviv.
MDA teams treated the wounded man and are transferring him to the Ichilov hospital in moderate condition suffering from stab wounds.
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17
Tel Aviv: 35-year-old moderately injured in brawl
