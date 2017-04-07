22:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tel Aviv: 35-year-old moderately injured in brawl A 35-year-old man was stabbed a short time ago during a brawl in Hasadna street in South Tel Aviv. MDA teams treated the wounded man and are transferring him to the Ichilov hospital in moderate condition suffering from stab wounds. ► ◄ Last Briefs