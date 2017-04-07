'Reform and Conservatives are my partners'

At a conference initiated by the Strauss-Amiel institute affiliated to the Ohr Torah -Stone institutions on the topic of "We and the Jewish people in the diaspora- wherefore?", Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, the head of the Ohr Torah-Stone institutions, said that Israeli Jews can teach diaspora Jews the importance of Israel, Jerusalem and the values we represent, such as Shabbat and being a light to the nations. Diaspora Jews can teach us pluralism and that each person is free to worship G-d in whatever way he wishes."

Riskin added that "there is a place for different prayers in G-d's prayer house. I am a proud orthodox Jew but I see the Reform and Conservatives as my partners and as part of Israel and I am not willing to categorize them as heretics and gentiles like the Orthodox establishment sees them."