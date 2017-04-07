Elkin: prepare for the day after Abbas

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin said in an Arutz Sheva interview that the government must prepare for the period after the departure of Mahmoud Abbas.

Elkin believes that the PA will not survive Abbas's demise because he crushed all political culture in the PA and there is no way to organize elections in which Fatah will defeat Hamas. Elkin believes that the internal struggles among the many people who see themselves as leaders will lead to the dissolution of the PA.

Elkin believes Israel must prepare both for the security challenges which will ensue and for the diplomatic challenges which may face Israel in the wake of the collapse of the PA if Israel wishes to prove that a Palestinian state is not viable.



