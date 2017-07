22:04 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Zionist Union:Herzog ousted, Peretz, Gabai to 2nd round In a dramatic turn of events in the Zionist Union primaries, Yitzhak Herzog was ousted as leader. Amir Peretz and Avi Gabai will compete in the second round of votes in the primaries. ► ◄ Last Briefs