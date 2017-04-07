21:53
  Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17

Israeli killed by stray bullet near Kiryat Arba

An Israeli youth was killed after being critically injured a short time ago by a stray bullet near Kiryat Arba. MDA teams and IDF medical personnel attempted to resuscitate him but in the end he was declared dead.

