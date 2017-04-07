21:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Court postpones conversion law hearing for half a year The Supreme Court agreed to a request by the State Prosecutor and the petitioners who wish to recognize Reform and Conservative conversions performed in Israel and postponed the discussion on the petition for a half a year.

