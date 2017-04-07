Bennett on UNESCO: Repeated lies cannot change reality

The continued deceptions of UNESCO won't change the Jewish connection to Jerusalem or reality in Jerusalem," said Education Minister Naftali Bennett adding that "Jerusalem was the capital of the Jewish nation well before Islam came into the world and it will remain the capital of Israel forever."

Bennett concluded:"Instead of protecting the hundreds of sites being destroyed by extremist Islam, such as the Al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, UNESCO chooses to act against the only country in the Middle East which protects all holy sites and allows freedom of worship."