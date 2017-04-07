Elkin: In Old Ciy-festival of light, in UNESCO-darkness

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin responded to the UNESCO anti-Israel resolution Tuesday by stating that "this evening UNESCO took yet another shameful decision which has no connection to reality.

"This body continues to prove its bias and its denial of the history of the Jewish nation. We will continue to dig in ancient Jerusalem and reveal its history and build, while they will continue to deny historic truth. In the Old City there is a festival of light, while in UNESCO there is a festival of darkness.