A Channel 10 report Tuesday stated that State Prosecutor Shay Nitzan intends to support an indictment against Sara Netanyahu.

The indictment would refer to two issues: that of reporting the same expenses twice and the issue of the domestic worker. The matter will be decided by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and Nitzan.

The Netanyahu family responded that "its a disgrace that such leaks are released precisely during the historic visit of the Indian prime minister to the Prime Minister's house in Jerusalem."