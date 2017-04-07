'Nothing more shameful than UNESCO decision'

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, attacked Tuesday the UNESCO decision to define Israel as an "occupying entity" in the Old City of Jerusalem and to condemn archaeological digs in Jerusalem.

"Danon said that "there's nothing more shameful than the UNESCO statement that the only Jewish state in the world is an 'occupier' in the Western Wall and the Old City. Yesterday I went with a delegation of UN ambassadors from around the world to the City of David and explained to them our historic connection to these holy sites. No phony 'heritage committee' can deny the connection between our nation and Jerusalem."