Smotrich: Persecution of Judaism in Givatayim

MK Betzalel Smotrich(Jewish Home) appealed to the prime minister and other ministers in a urgent letter over what he termed the "persecution of Judaism and the discrimination against religious public in Givatayim."

Smotrich complained that a small and extreme element was spreading hatred and fear of anything which smells of Judaism, in a "pluralistic" attempt to force its opinion on the majority which loves its Jewish identity.

Smotrich described an "anti-Semitic" document which prevents religious elements from entering schools and kindergartens as "incomprehensible hypocrisy."