UNESCO, the cultural arm of the UN, has approved another anti-Israel resolution Tuesday which claims to deny the connection between Israel and its capital, Jerusalem.
10 countries voted for the resolution, 3 opposed it and 8 abstained.
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17
UNESCO adopts another anti-Israel resolution
