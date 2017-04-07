19:06
18 years for terrorist who firebombed Israeli car

A military court sentenced Mohammed Beduan to 18 years in jail and a 50,000 NIS fine for the attack in which Ayala Shapira was seriously injured on 24 December 2014.

Beduan threw a firebomb at the car in which Shapira, a young girl, was travelling with her father. Shapira suffered third degree burns and required lengthy medical treatment and a difficult rehabilitation process.

The court convicted Beduan of attempted murder of Ayala and her father as well as for throwing another firebomb at another civilian car and other offences.

