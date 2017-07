The Zionist Union has advertised that by 5:20 PM, 37% of voters had voted in the primaries.

The primaries had opened at 11 AM and the party estimated that after the heat of the day will pass, more voters will come out and vote.

Party Director-General Eran Hermoni, said that "the polling is going as planned and I'm happy to see that the voting percentage is on the rise. After the heat wave ends in the evening we should see another rise."