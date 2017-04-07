Trump and Putin to meet on Friday at G-20 conference

US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet for a "deep discussion" during the G-20 conference in Hamburg, Germany.

The White House and the Kremlin confirmed Tuesday the meeting between the two leaders, for the first time since Trump entered his role in January.

US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that there is no specific agenda and the discussion would be on "whatever the president wishes to discuss." However estimates say the discussion will be on Russian involvement in Syria and invasion of the Crieman peninsula as well as the North Korean tension.