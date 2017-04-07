MK Kish: Nobody will stop discussions from taking place

Knesset Committee chairman Yoav Kish(Likud) said Tuesday afternoon that he would not allow the prevention of a discussion in the Knesset's Just Division and Social Equality Committee headed by Miki Zohar regarding the issue of false charges against males

If anyone thinks he will stop discussions in Knesset committees just because they are unpleasant to him- he is wrong," said Kish. "Tomorrow I will convene the Knesset Committee which I lead and we will broaden the authority of this committee, and the discussion will take place despite the opposers."