Knesset attorney nixes false claims against men hearing

The Knesset legal advisor has forbidden the Committee for Just Division and Social Equality from discussing false accusations against males in society and their treatment by law officials.

Such intervention on the part of a legal official is extremely rare and longserving Knesset members could not remember a similar case.

MK Miki Zohar said that "this decision prevents an important discussion which may have brought equality between men and women. False complaints harm the trust between men and women and cause indelible harm to children when they are prevented from seeing their fathers based on false charges against him. "