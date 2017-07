17:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Margi: We must hit haredi extremists where it hurts Education Committee director Yaakov Margi(Shas) sharply attacked the haredi extremists in a Knesset Foreign Affair and Defense committee meeting. Margi said that when the extremists economic motivation is harmed, they disappear and therefore he called to "crush the snake's head" by hurting their financial base and stopping their budgetary allocations. "We must hurt them in all aspects. They have no problem with arrests, we must hit them where it hurts." ► ◄ Last Briefs