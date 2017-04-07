Court nixes opening of Shaarei Tzedek oncology dept.

The Supreme Court responded to a petition by parents of children in the Hemato-Oncological ward in Hadassah hospital.

The judges issued a conditional order to the Health Minister and Prime Minister asking them why two or three of the doctors who resigned could not be reassigned to the Shaarei Tzedek hospital and their patients be assigned to them for treatment.

The judges added that the order only applies to the individual doctors but they would not tell the state to open a new department in Shaarei Tzedek.

Hadassah director Zeev Rothstein welcomed the decision and called on the doctors to return to the Hadassah department.





