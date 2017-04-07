'When Jewish Home is strong, Likud is a strong right'

Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett responded to the words of Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Makor Rishon Conference, claiming that "I am a strong right-wing, I don't need reinforcement."

Bennett said "I really respect the Prime Minister but the truth is that when the Jewish Home is strong the Likud is a strong right, but when the Jewish Home is weak, the Likud makes disengagements , announces a Palestinian state and releases a thousand terrorists. When the Jewish Home is strong, the Likud backtracks on a Palestinian state.