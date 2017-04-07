Eichler:Reform funding campaign to keep media attention

During the course of a Knesset discussion MK Yisrael Eichler attacked the media for being obsessed with the complaints of the Reform community in the US despite there being many other more imperative issues to be dealt with.

"Millions of Israeli citizens ask themselves: what does this mean for me? Millions of US Jews are asking themselves: What's all the fuss about?

Eichler claimed that most Jews in America are not Reform Jews but this is a funded campaign being fueled by interested parties who wish to keep the Reform Jews in the public eye.