  Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17

Woman suffers heat stroke on desert hike

A 55-year-old woman suffered from a heat stroke during the course of a walking hike in the southern Judean desert near Arad Tuesday.

MDA teams transferred the woman to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva in serious condition.


 

