A 55-year-old woman suffered from a heat stroke during the course of a walking hike in the southern Judean desert near Arad Tuesday.
MDA teams transferred the woman to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva in serious condition.
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17
Woman suffers heat stroke on desert hike
