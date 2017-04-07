Hotovely to Korean FM: Vote against UNESCO proposal

Israel's diplomatic corps is conducting a struggle against the proposal initiated by the Palestinians in UNESCO that the Jewish people have no connection to the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely spoke Tuesday with the South Korean foreign minister and emphasized the attempts by Palestinian elements to exploit the UNESCO cultural organization for political motives.

"Israel is asking all members of the Heritage Committee to remain attached to the truth and vote against the proposal," said Hotovely to the Korean minister.