Indian Prime Minister lands in Israel

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Israel. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel since the establishment of the state.
Modi was received in an official ceremony at Ben Gurion airport by Prime Minister Netanyahu.
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17
