A 61-year-old worker was moderately injured Tuesday during the course of fixing a technical problem on a truck in Hod Hasharon.
MDA paramedics treated him and transferred him in moderate condition to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva.
|
16:08
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17
Truck worker moderately injured in Hod Hasharon
