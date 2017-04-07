16:08
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17

Truck worker moderately injured in Hod Hasharon

A 61-year-old worker was moderately injured Tuesday during the course of fixing a technical problem on a truck in Hod Hasharon.

MDA paramedics treated him and transferred him in moderate condition to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva.

