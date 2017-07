15:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Bicyclist hit, moderately injured in Tel Aviv A man riding on an electric bicycle was hit by a car on Jerusalem Boulevard in Tel Aviv. MDA paramedics treated him and transferred him in moderate condition to the Wolfson hospital in Holon. ► ◄ Last Briefs