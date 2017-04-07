MK Ohana: Blood of haredi soldiers on Litzman's hands

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee discussed the phenomenon of attacks on haredi soldiers, at the initiative of Mk Amir Ohana(Likud).

Ohana stated that "the blood which will be spilt here is on the hands of Litzman and his henchmen who allow the incitement to thrive."

Ohana complained that many of the complaints submitted by haredi recruits of incitement against them are dismissed by the justice system due to "lack of public interest." Ohana said "this is a lie. The public is very interested in IDF soldiers and maintaining their safety."

Ohana added that police should check the "money trail" as the leader of the Satmar dynasty has provided 4 million dollars for the "campaign against enlistment" and should be brought to trial if necessary for incitement to violence.