15:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Court:Khdeir's murderers houses will not be demolished

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the houses of the murderers of Palestinian boy Mohammed Abu Khdeir will not be demolished. Abu Khdeir was kidnapped from Shuafat north of Jerusalem and murdered in July 2014 in the wake of the murder of three Jewish youths. Abu Khdeir's murder sparked rioting in East Jerusalem.

