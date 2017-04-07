Ministry: Rotem Amfert among Israel's 5 worst polluters

The Ministry of Environment Protection released its "red list" of worst polluting companies in Israel on Tuesday. Heading the list were the oil refineries in Haifa, the Paz refinery in Ashdod, Haifa refinery subsidiaries Gadiv and Carmel Olefins, and the Rotem Amfert fertilizer plant in the Negev, which is being investigated following Friday's spill of acid waste into the Nachal Ashalim stream bed.

Rounding out the top ten were Hadera Paper, Adama Agan, the Dead Sea Works, the Rotenberg power station and Dead Sea Magnesium. The ministry noted improvement by some companies but many on the list were cited for worse scores than in prior years in spite of the ministry's enforcement efforts.