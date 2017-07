At a hearing in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday, the Yesh Atid party raised a new bill that seeks to set a prison sentence of up to 10 years for people who attack soldiers.

The sponsor of the bill, Member of Knesset Yoel Razvozov, said that the tougher punishment would send a clear message to rioters and the law enforcement system that the state sees the phenomenon of harming soldiers as something that will no longer be tolerated.