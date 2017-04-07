Airport Authority: Check with airlines about schedule

The spokesperson of the Israel Airports Authority said on Tuesday that due to security restrictions and increased activity in Israel's airspace, there may be changes in the schedule of departing and incoming flights in the afternoon and evening hours at Ben-Gurion International Airport. The spokesperson called on the public to check with the airlines and internet sites if there is a change in their flight time.

The announcement was made against the backdrop of the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi and similar delays on Monday evening.