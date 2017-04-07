Firefighters reported on Tuesday afternoon that they have put out a fire on Stern Street in Jerusalem's Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood.
Residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return.
Jerusalem: Stern Street fire extinguished
