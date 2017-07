13:22 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Worker electrocuted at a construction site in Herzliya A 21-year-old worker was electrocuted on Tuesay at a construction site on Malchei Yisrael Street in Herzliya. The Magen David Adom emergency service resuscitated him and evacuated him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs