Herzog, other candidates cast their votes in Labor race

Incumbent Yitzhak Herzog and challengers Erel Margalit and Avi Gabbay have cast their votes in the election for Labor Party Chairman. Herzog called on voters not to waste their vote "on candidates for an atmosphere that will crush the party," saying, "If I am not elected, there is a real fear that the large Zionist Union that we have built will fall apart and the Labor Party will collapse."

Member of Knesset Margalit said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu does not want to see him elected by Labor members do "and they will choose a fighting opposition today: fighting corruption, fighting incitement, and bringing about action for the periphery and hope for our country." Gabbay called for a large turnout.