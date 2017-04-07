French physicians can now do internship in Israel

Chairman Eli Allalouf has told a special session of the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee that as of this week doctors from France may do internship and residency in Israel.

Elalouf noted that, until now, doctors who have completed their medical studies in France have not been able to specialize in Israel despite the higher quality of medical education in France, because France, unlike other countries, does not grant a doctorate degree before the end of the internship, and the Ministry of Health has so far refused to allow anyone who does not hold a doctorate to start a residency.