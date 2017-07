12:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 North Korean missile traveled 930 km in 39 minutes North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Tuesday. The Associated Press cited North Korean officials as saying it traveled 930 kilometers (580 miles) in 39 minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan. It climbed 2,802 kilometers (1,740 miles), a figure which matched those of South Korea, the United States and Japan. The US described the range of the missile as intermediate. ► ◄ Last Briefs