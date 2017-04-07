PM: We'll continue to increase competition

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, "We need to ensure that our economy is open and dynamic, and rewards entrepreneurship." Addressing a conference of the Makor Rishon newspaper in Tel Aviv, he said, "We will continue to increase competition in the economy, by increasing the supply of housing. I understand that we are a growing country and this is what creates the challenge, but I believe that increasing supply will lower housing prices. We have to lower regulation."

On the state of the Israeli media, Netanyahu said, "It is true that in a democracy it is customary to criticize the government. That's not a problem. But when I open the media in the morning everything is almost black, the industry of depression is working nonstop." Calling for competition in the broadcast media, he said, "Representation of a huge part of the public who believes in national policy is not expressed [in the media]."