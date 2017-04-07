Innovative valve transplant comes to Israel

Tiara, an innovative valve for the treatment of leakage of the heart's mitral valve, was implanted in Israel on Monday for the first time in a minimally invasive surgery performed at Ichilov Medical Center.

Mitral valve leakage is the most common valve injury, resulting from a defect in the valve itself or damage to the heart muscle. Until now, only multicorporal transplants have been performed in Israel. To date, 31 Tiara valves have been successfully implanted in the most advanced medical centers in the world in an experimental framework for human trials. This valve is implanted in patients who are at too high risk for a standard approach, including opening the chest and stopping the heart using a cardiac machine. To date, there has been no adequate treatment solution for these patients, resulting in multiple hospitalizations and even shortening their life expectancy.