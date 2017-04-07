Disabled groups seek earlier Supreme Court hearing

Against the backdrop of the refusal by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Coalition Chairman David Bitan and Professor Avi Simhon to hold a meeting on the understandings of an outline of a plan to deal with their demands, organizations of the disabled will submit a request to the Supreme Court to bring the matter forward.

Chairman Alex Friedman of the "A disabled is not a half-person" organization said, "Unfortunately, the prime minister ignores the plight of a population of a quarter of a million people. The outline he presented is bad."