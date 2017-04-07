09:43
Stun grenade at the entrance of Afula house

Police are investigating the placement of a stun grenade Tuesday morning at the entrance to the home of a man in his 50s on Kibbutz Galuyot Street in Afula.

Police sappers dealt with the grenade and there were no casualties or damage.

