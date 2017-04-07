200 sets of tefillin in honor of Kotel liberators

The presence of three soldiers from a famous photo of the liberation of the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem at an event in Northern Virginia has inspired the quadrupling of a donation of 50 tefillin (phylacteries) to Israeli soldiers, according to a website of the Chabad Lubavitch hasidic movement.

Following their appearance at the Chabad House in Fairfax, the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces announced the donation of an additional 50 sets and another donor doubled the two donations. The Chabad House noted that 2017 is not just the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem's Old City but also of a campaign by the Lubavitcher Rebbe to increase the practice of tefillin.