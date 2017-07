Mediator Elyakim Rubinstein is expected to report to the Supreme Court on Tuesday that his mediation efforts between the doctors resigning from Hadassah Hospital's juvenile Hemato-Oncology clinic and the hospital administration have reached a dead end.

The retired justice will recommend an interim solution whereby two or three of the doctors at Hadassah will be admitted to practice at the Hemato-Oncology clinic at Shaare Zedek Medical Center and treat the children immediately.