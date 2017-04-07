Indian prime minister due this afternoon

Narendra Modi is scheduled to be the first serving Indian prime minister to visit Israel when he lands at Ben-Gurion International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
His visit is primarily intended to promote economic relations between the two countries.
