07:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Military exercise in Lod and Modiin A two-day military drill is scheduled to start on Tuesday in Lod and Modiin. The exercise is part of the 2017 schedule for preparedness of the troops. ► ◄ Last Briefs