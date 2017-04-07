The Israel Defense Forces, Shabak Israel Security Agency and police seized an unspecified number of locally-made Carlo-type machine guns Monday evening in the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem and the nearby village of Salem.
|
07:20
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17
Locally-made guns seized in Shechem area
The Israel Defense Forces, Shabak Israel Security Agency and police seized an unspecified number of locally-made Carlo-type machine guns Monday evening in the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem and the nearby village of Salem.
Last Briefs