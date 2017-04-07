07:20 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Locally-made guns seized in Shechem area The Israel Defense Forces, Shabak Israel Security Agency and police seized an unspecified number of locally-made Carlo-type machine guns Monday evening in the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem and the nearby village of Salem. ► ◄ Last Briefs