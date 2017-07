Iran, which is notorious for its cartoon contests mocking the Holocaust, has come up with another provocative contest – featuring cartoons mocking U.S. President Donald Trump.

The contest, called the “International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest”, was held on Monday, reported Haaretz. Iranian cartoonist Hadi Asadi won the first prize. His cartoon shows Trump wearing a jacket made of dollar notes while drooling on books.