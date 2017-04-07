Abbas seeks to turn Africa against Israel

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas spoke before an African Union conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, calling on African countries to condition their relations with Israel on its ending the "occupation."

"The attempts of the Israeli occupying state to participate in your regional conference and to organize regional conferences encourage it to continue its arrogance, its occupation of Palestine and its denial of the rights of the Palestinian people with regard to freedom, sovereignty and independence, these are basic human values and principles..." said Abbas.