The captain of a Turkish freight ship claimed ob Monday that his vessel had come under fire from the Greek coastguard after he refused to comply with calls to dock at a Greek port in the Aegean Sea, AFP reported.

The Turkish foreign ministry blasted the Greek coastguard over the incident, saying that “there is absolutely no justification for opening fire” on the ship and adding: “We strongly condemn this excessive action which disregards the Greek authorities’ most basic right to life.”