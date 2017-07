00:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Rivlin: 'Cancellation of Kotel plan a missed opportunity' President Reuven Rivlin on Monday evening addressed the opening session of the Makor Rishon newspaper's conference in Tel Aviv. The President spoke about the involvement of the National Religious community in efforts for the sake of partnership and cooperation between the different communities in Israel, and of the necessity to take responsibility in an age when the ‘Four Tribes of Israel’ (haredi, Arab, National Religious, Secular) are developing entirely separate education systems. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs